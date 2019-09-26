Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Activity In Sunrun

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about bullish options activity in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN). He said that options traders were buying the October $18 calls in the name. Around 12,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the trading session. Najarian finds the stock interesting because it's a play on housing.

Sunrun gained around 4.5% in the first half of the session, but it failed to hold the gains and it closed the day 1.71% lower.