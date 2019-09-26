Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Activity In Sunrun

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 26, 2019 6:12pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about bullish options activity in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN). He said that options traders were buying the October $18 calls in the name. Around 12,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the trading session. Najarian finds the stock interesting because it's a play on housing. 

Sunrun gained around 4.5% in the first half of the session, but it failed to hold the gains and it closed the day 1.71% lower.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RUN)

Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: AbbVie, Kraft Heinz And More
Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Coty And Sunrun
Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Sunrun, W.R. Grace
KeyBanc Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Residential Solar Stocks
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 20, 2019
A Closer Look At The New Clean Energy ETF
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Interactive Brokers Announces Commission-Free Trading Service IBKR Lite