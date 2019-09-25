Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Activity In KB Home

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2019 11:22am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options acitivity in KB Home (NYSE: KBH) ahead of earnings.

The company is going to report earnings on Wednesday after the market closes and the stock typically moves 6% on the event. The call volume on Tuesday was more than double the average daily call volume and the most active were the Oct. $32 calls. They were trading for $1.15, which sets the breakeven for the trade at $33.15 or 5.44% above the closing price on Tuesday.

