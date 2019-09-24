Market Overview

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Activity In Toll Brothers And Snap

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2019 5:23pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about high options activity in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL).

Options traders were buying the Oct. $40 calls on Tuesday. Around 3,000 contracts were traded and they paid between 45 and 75 cents for these calls. Najarian likes the trade and he decided to jump in.

He also noticed some activity in Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP). A trader sold to close 7,500 contracts of the Oct. $17 calls and bought to open 7,500 contracts of the Oct. $18.50 calls. Najarian has a long position in the name.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete Najarian

