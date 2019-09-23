Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Bristol-Myers Squibb Options Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth spoke about price action in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY).

He showed on the chart that Bristol-Myers has been underperforming Health Care SPDR (NYSE: XLV) since 2016, but in the last two months it's performing better than the sector. Worth thinks that at minimum, the stock could return to trend and trade higher to $55.

Khouw suggested that investors should buy the Dec. $50 call in Bristol-Myers for $2.50. The trade breaks even at $52.50 or 3.37% above the current stock price.