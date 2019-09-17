Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In FXI, DISH Network, Toll Brothers And Juniper

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE: FXI) and DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH).

He said options traders are rolling up from the Oct. $40.50 calls to the Oc. $43 calls in iShares China Large-Cap ETF and added that 52,000 contracts were sold and 52,000 contracts were bought. They were paying only 35 cents for the Oct. $43 calls.

Around 17,000 contracts of the Sept. $36 calls were traded in DISH Network, said Najarian. He followed the trade and paid around a dollar for these calls.

Jon Najarian noticed a big options volume in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL). Almost 13,000 contracts of the Oct. $41 calls were traded. He loves the trade and he decided to follow it. He is going to hold the position for two weeks.

Close to 5,000 contracts of the Oct. $25.50 calls were traded in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR). Jon Najarian bought these as well and he is going to hold them for two weeks.