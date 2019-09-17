Market Overview

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In FXI, DISH Network, Toll Brothers And Juniper

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2019 7:13am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE: FXI) and DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH).

He said options traders are rolling up from the Oct. $40.50 calls to the Oc. $43 calls in iShares China Large-Cap ETF and added that 52,000 contracts were sold and 52,000 contracts were bought. They were paying only 35 cents for the Oct. $43 calls.

Around 17,000 contracts of the Sept. $36 calls were traded in DISH Network, said Najarian. He followed the trade and paid around a dollar for these calls.

Jon Najarian noticed a big options volume in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL). Almost 13,000 contracts of the Oct. $41 calls were traded. He loves the trade and he decided to follow it. He is going to hold the position for two weeks.

Close to 5,000 contracts of the Oct. $25.50 calls were traded in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR). Jon Najarian bought these as well and he is going to hold them for two weeks.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

