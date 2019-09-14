Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In ON Semiconductor And Rambus

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2019 8:48am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) and Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS).

He said that options traders were buying calls in ON Semiconductor aggressively. Around 30,000 contracts of the April $25 calls were traded for around a dollar. The trade breaks even at $26 or around 30% above the current stock price. Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold the position for several months.

Over 5,000 contracts of the Oct. $14 calls in Rambus were traded on Friday. Najarian bought these calls and he is going to be in the position for two to three weeks.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RMBS + ON)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2019
27 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
ON Semiconductor Analysts Weigh In After 'Painful Reset' In Q2
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

5 Tips For Figuring Out What To Wear On The First Day On The Job In Finance

National Freight Volumes Closing In On Two-Month Winning Streak