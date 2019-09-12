Market Overview

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Microsoft And ASHR

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2019 4:41pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said option traders were buying the Sept. $142 calls in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). They bought 6,500 contracts very early in the day and they paid 30 cents for them. Najarian owns shares in Microsoft and he also bought these calls.

Over 28,500 contracts of the Oct. $29 calls in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSE: ASHR) were traded on Thursday, said Najarian. He likes the trade and he decided to jump in.

