Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Microsoft And ASHR

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said option traders were buying the Sept. $142 calls in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). They bought 6,500 contracts very early in the day and they paid 30 cents for them. Najarian owns shares in Microsoft and he also bought these calls.

See Also: Tesla Rally Takes A Breather, But Option Market Suggests More Upside Ahead

Over 28,500 contracts of the Oct. $29 calls in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSE: ASHR) were traded on Thursday, said Najarian. He likes the trade and he decided to jump in.