Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Activity In Home Depot And Occidental Petroleum

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 06, 2019 4:21pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said options traders bought around 6,000 contracts of the Sept. $245 calls in Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) for 10 cents. He joined the trade and he is going to hold the position for two weeks.

Almost 20,000 contracts of the Oct. $47.50 calls were traded in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) for around $1. Najarian followed the trade and he is planing to be in the position for almost a full month.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

