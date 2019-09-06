On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said options traders bought around 6,000 contracts of the Sept. $245 calls in Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) for 10 cents. He joined the trade and he is going to hold the position for two weeks.

Almost 20,000 contracts of the Oct. $47.50 calls were traded in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) for around $1. Najarian followed the trade and he is planing to be in the position for almost a full month.