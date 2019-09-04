On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said that options traders were buying the Sept. $190 calls in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) on Wednesday. They were trading between $1 and $1.15. He jumped in the trade and he is going to be in the position for less than a month.

Najarian also noticed unusual options volume in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and he decided to buy calls in the name. Around 13,000 contracts of the Nov. $49 calls were traded in the first half.

Jon Najarian spotted unusual activity in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI). Around 8,800 contracts of the Nov. $35 calls were traded. They paid between 90 cents and $1.20 for them. Jon Najarian followed the trade and he is planning to hold the position for two months.