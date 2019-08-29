Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Pinduoduo
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said that options traders are rolling out from the September $32 calls to the September $34 calls in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD). Almost 12,000 contracts of the September $34 calls were traded Thursday.
Najarian followed the trade and said he is planning to hold it for two weeks.
