Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Pinduoduo

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2019 6:21pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said that options traders are rolling out from the September $32 calls to the September $34 calls in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD). Almost 12,000 contracts of the September $34 calls were traded Thursday.

Najarian followed the trade and said he is planning to hold it for two weeks.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
