Mike Khouw spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about unusually high options volume in SPDR S&P Retail (NYSE: XRT). He said the call options volume in the name was well over 10 times the average daily call options volume.

The most active were the September $40 calls. Somebody paid 25 cents for 20,000 contracts, said Khouw. The trade breaks even at $40.25 or 0.55% above the current stock price. Khouw explained that this is a very short-term bet on a sector that hasn't performed well lately. He sees these options as fairly priced.