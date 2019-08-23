Market Overview

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In QQQ And SLV

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said silver traded higher after Trump's tweets. He noticed a lot of options activity in precious metals, especially silver. Options traders were buying the April $16 calls in iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV).

See Also: Large Harley-Davidson Option Trader Bets On 10% More Downside

There was also a big put options volume in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ). Traders were buying the Oct. $178 puts and they sold the Oct. $159 puts. Najarian explained that they used the put spread because they thought that the implied volatility was too high.

Posted-In: CNBC Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

