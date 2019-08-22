On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said options traders were buying the Sept. $9 calls in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY). Around 12,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the session. Najarian jumped in the trade and he is going to hold it for about a week.

Around 15,000 contracts of the Oct. $28 calls were traded in Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW), said Najarian. Traders were paying around $1 for them, which sets the breakeven at $29. Najarian bought these calls as well and he is planning to hold them for a month.

Jon Najarian bought calls in Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) after he noticed high options activity in the name. Traders were buying the Feb. $16 calls.

The Sept. $34 calls were active on Thursday in Fox Corp Class A (NASDAQ: FOXA) as around 5,000 contracts were traded in the first half. Jon Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold it for two to three weeks.