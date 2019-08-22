Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Bed Bath & Beyond, Switch And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said options traders were buying the Sept. $9 calls in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY). Around 12,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the session. Najarian jumped in the trade and he is going to hold it for about a week.

Around 15,000 contracts of the Oct. $28 calls were traded in Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW), said Najarian. Traders were paying around $1 for them, which sets the breakeven at $29. Najarian bought these calls as well and he is planning to hold them for a month.

See Also: Large Option Trader Buys Nordstrom Puts Following Big Earnings Jump

Jon Najarian bought calls in Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) after he noticed high options activity in the name. Traders were buying the Feb. $16 calls.

The Sept. $34 calls were active on Thursday in Fox Corp Class A (NASDAQ: FOXA) as around 5,000 contracts were traded in the first half. Jon Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold it for two to three weeks.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBBY + FOXA)

48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
How WWE Could Further Monetize NXT Following TV Deal
WWE Moving NXT To USA Network Could Disrupt AEW, Fox Plans
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

VMware Will Acquire Pivotal Software And Carbon Black

Gap Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Reaffirms Guidance