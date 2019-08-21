Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Medtronic, Snap And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2019 6:01pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) and Snap (NYSE: SNAP).

He said options traders were buying the Oct. $115 calls in Medtronic. Around 2,500 contracts were traded in the name and Najarian decided to follow the trade. He added that there was also some activity in the Aug. $108 calls.

Najarian also noticed call options activity in Snap. Around 10,000 contracts of the Oct. $20 calls were traded in the first half of the session. Pete Najarian has a long position in the name and he is planning to hold it until October.

See Also: Option Traders Making Bullish Bets On Comcast

Jon Najarian said that there was unusual options activity in the Oct. $155 calls in iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSE: IWM). The volume reached 10,000 contracts and it was the second day in a row with big volume.

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) also had big options volume. Traders were buying the Oct. $70 calls in the name.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IWM + MDT)

Home Depot, Shopify And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From August 21
Medtronic Analysts Applaud Q1 Beat-And-Raise
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ra Pharma Earns Milestone, Aimmune Doses Patient In Egg Allergy Trial, Cara In-Licenses Platform
44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Xcel Energy Uses Drones To Inspect Power Lines In Eight States