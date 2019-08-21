On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) and Snap (NYSE: SNAP).

He said options traders were buying the Oct. $115 calls in Medtronic. Around 2,500 contracts were traded in the name and Najarian decided to follow the trade. He added that there was also some activity in the Aug. $108 calls.

Najarian also noticed call options activity in Snap. Around 10,000 contracts of the Oct. $20 calls were traded in the first half of the session. Pete Najarian has a long position in the name and he is planning to hold it until October.

See Also: Option Traders Making Bullish Bets On Comcast

Jon Najarian said that there was unusual options activity in the Oct. $155 calls in iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSE: IWM). The volume reached 10,000 contracts and it was the second day in a row with big volume.

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) also had big options volume. Traders were buying the Oct. $70 calls in the name.