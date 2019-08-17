Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Microsoft And KRE

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2019 1:45pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said options traders were buying short-term options in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Friday. They were buying the Aug. $140 calls that are expiring next Friday. Almost 12,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the session. Najarian bought these calls and he is going to hold them until Wednesday or Thursday.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking (NYSE: KRE) traded higher on Friday and options traders bought the Sept. $51 calls in the name. Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold it until the end of August.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KRE + MSFT)

Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn't Forget It
When Reverse Actually Means Drive
This Day In Market History: The Netscape IPO
A Vegan ETF Is Happening, But It May Not Look The Way You Expect
'Ninja' Blevins To Host First Mixer Stream From Lollapalooza, Invites 'Bugha.' How To Watch.
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The Week Ahead In Biotech: FDA Goes Into Overdrive In A Quiet Week

Alibaba, United Rentals And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From August 16