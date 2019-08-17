On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said options traders were buying short-term options in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Friday. They were buying the Aug. $140 calls that are expiring next Friday. Almost 12,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the session. Najarian bought these calls and he is going to hold them until Wednesday or Thursday.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking (NYSE: KRE) traded higher on Friday and options traders bought the Sept. $51 calls in the name. Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold it until the end of August.