On CNBC's "Options Action," Dan Nathan spoke about unusually high options activity in GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB). He said that put options volume was three times the call options volume and the most active were the September 50 puts.

Around 9,000 contracts of the Sept. $50 puts were traded in small lots on Thursday. The average price was $1.28, which sets the breakeven at $48.72 or around 18% below the current stock price.

GrubHUb's stock traded higher by 1.7% at $59.49 at time of publication.

Photo courtesy of GrubHub.