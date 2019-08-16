Market Overview

Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In GrubHub

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2019 11:43am   Comments
Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In GrubHub

On CNBC's "Options Action," Dan Nathan spoke about unusually high options activity in GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB). He said that put options volume was three times the call options volume and the most active were the September 50 puts.

Around 9,000 contracts of the Sept. $50 puts were traded in small lots on Thursday. The average price was $1.28, which sets the breakeven at $48.72 or around 18% below the current stock price.

GrubHUb's stock traded higher by 1.7% at $59.49 at time of publication.

Analyst Calls GrubHub's Q2 'Good Enough'

What The Option Market Is Saying About General Electric Following Fraud Allegations

Photo courtesy of GrubHub.

