Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In FXI, XLI And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 15, 2019 4:43pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he saw unusually high options activity in the Nov. $39 calls in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (NYSE: FXI). Almost 16,000 contracts were traded and Najarian followed the trade. He is going to hold the position for two months.

He also noticed a purchase of the Nov. $55 puts in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) and he jumped in the trade. He is planning to hold them for two months.

See Also: What The Option Market Is Saying About General Electric Following Fraud Allegations

Pete Najarian spoke about options activity in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLI). Traders were buying the Aug. $72 puts. Around 5,000 contracts were traded for $1.10. Pete Najarian bought the put options in the name.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) options were also active on Thursday. Around 12,000 contracts of the Oct. $28 calls were traded. Pete Najarian already owns the stock and he wants to sell these calls because of high implied volatility. He sees the high options activity as a bullish sign.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete Najarian

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

