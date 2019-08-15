Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In CBOE Volatility Index

Mike Khouw spoke on CNBC's "Options Action," about unusually high options trading volume in CBOE Volatility Index. He explained that over 27 million contracts were traded in the name and the 50-day moving average of the volume was 18.9 million contracts.

Khouw noticed a purchase of 26.700 contracts of the Sept. $30/$35 call spread in CBOE Volatility Index $0.31. The trade breaks even at $30.31 and it can maximally make a profit of $4.69.

Related Links:

Experts: Keep The Yield Curve Inversion In Perspective

Crazy Action In AMD Options As Traders Take Sides In Volatile Market