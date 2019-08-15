Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In CBOE Volatility Index

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 15, 2019 10:59am   Comments
Mike Khouw spoke on CNBC's "Options Action," about unusually high options trading volume in CBOE Volatility Index. He explained that over 27 million contracts were traded in the name and the 50-day moving average of the volume was 18.9 million contracts.

Khouw noticed a purchase of 26.700 contracts of the Sept. $30/$35 call spread in CBOE Volatility Index $0.31. The trade breaks even at $30.31 and it can maximally make a profit of $4.69.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

