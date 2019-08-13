Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Mondelez And iShares Silver Trust
Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) and iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV). Options traders traded almost 12,000 contracts of the Sept. $57.50 calls in Mondelez, in the first half of the trading session. He is long these calls and he is planning to hold them for a month or a month and a half.
iShares Silver Trust gained around 10% in the last month. Options traders are buying the Oct. $18.50 calls in the name, explained Najarian. Over 12,000 contracts were traded in the first half, which is 1.2 million shares equivalent.
