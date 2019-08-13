Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Mondelez And iShares Silver Trust

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2019 5:51pm   Comments
Share:

Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) and iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV). Options traders traded almost 12,000 contracts of the Sept. $57.50 calls in Mondelez, in the first half of the trading session. He is long these calls and he is planning to hold them for a month or a month and a half.

See Also: How Option Traders Are Playing Grupo Financiero Galicia Following Argentina Market Crash

iShares Silver Trust gained around 10% in the last month. Options traders are buying the Oct. $18.50 calls in the name, explained Najarian. Over 12,000 contracts were traded in the first half, which is 1.2 million shares equivalent.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SLV + MDLZ)

If Silver Keeps Soaring, Party With Miners ETFs
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Mondelez On Improved Top-Line Growth Outlook
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2019
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In iShares Silver Trust And First Horizon National
GM, Ross Stores And More 'Fast Money' Picks For August 2
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Todd Gordon's Cisco Options Trade