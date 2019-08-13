Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) and iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV). Options traders traded almost 12,000 contracts of the Sept. $57.50 calls in Mondelez, in the first half of the trading session. He is long these calls and he is planning to hold them for a month or a month and a half.

iShares Silver Trust gained around 10% in the last month. Options traders are buying the Oct. $18.50 calls in the name, explained Najarian. Over 12,000 contracts were traded in the first half, which is 1.2 million shares equivalent.