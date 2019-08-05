Market Overview

Dan Nathan's EEM Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2019 11:35am   Comments
Dan Nathan spoke on Friday's edition of CNBC's "Options Action" about a bearish options trade in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NYSE: EEM).

He thinks the emerging markets could struggle as the U.S. dollar gets stronger. He has also noticed that implied volatility in the name increases sharply as global growth worries dominate the market. In such situations, traders should own puts, explained Nathan. To make a bearish bet, he wants to buy the Oct. $40 put for $1.10. The trade breaks even at $38.90 or 4.09% from Friday's closing price.

