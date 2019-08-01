Market Overview

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Pan American Silver Corp. And SPDR Gold Trust

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2019 4:13pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS). The Sept. 18 calls were extremely active on Thursday, said Najarian. Almost 30,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the session and Najarian had to buy these calls. He is planning to hold the position for four to five weeks.

Options traders were also buying calls in SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD). Around 10,000 contracts of the Oct. $135 calls were traded on Thursday for $2.50. Najarian also has a long position in SPDR Gold Trust.

