On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE) and Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN).

Options traders traded around 5,000 contracts of the Oct. 57.50 call in Sony in the first half of the trading session. Najarian likes the trade and he decided to follow it. He is going to hold the position for several months.

Around 4,000 contracts of the Aug. 20 calls were traded in Penn National Gaming. The company is going to report earnings on Thursday. Najarian bought these calls and he is going to hold them for a week to 10 days.