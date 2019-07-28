Dan Nathan Gives An Update On His Tesla Trade
On CNBC's "Options Action," Dan Nathan spoke about his winning Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) trade.
On July 19, he suggested that investors with a long position in the name should consider protecting it with options. He recommended them to buy the August 250/210 put spread for $9.
The stock dropped 11% since then and Nathan would now close the trade because the put spread is now worth around $21. He thinks that there could be lower lows, but he is concerned that it becomes a hard press as the stock gets some support.
