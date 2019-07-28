Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dan Nathan Gives An Update On His Tesla Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2019 6:04pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Dan Nathan spoke about his winning Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) trade.

On July 19, he suggested that investors with a long position in the name should consider protecting it with options. He recommended them to buy the August 250/210 put spread for $9.

The stock dropped 11% since then and Nathan would now close the trade because the put spread is now worth around $21. He thinks that there could be lower lows, but he is concerned that it becomes a hard press as the stock gets some support.

Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla Analyst: Q2 Print Was Disastrous
Beyond Meat Shorts Take Another $100M Hit On Dunkin' Partnership
Tesla's Chart Looks Horrible
Today's Pickup: Omnitracs To Collaborate With Cummins On Remote Software Solution
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 26, 2019
Tesla Short Sellers Bank $1.5B On Earnings Miss
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Sanofi's Earnings: A Preview