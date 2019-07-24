Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2019 5:42pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusual options activity in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE). He said options traders were buying the Friday expiring calls in the name. They bought over 6,000 contracts of the July 15.50 calls for 15 cents. Najarian loves the risk-reward of the trade so he decided to follow it.

Pete Najarian also noticed a call options purchase in Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL). Traders were buying the Aug. 58 calls. Around 3,500 contracts were traded for 80 cents. Najarian bought the calls and he is planning to hold the position for a week and a half.

See Also: Option Trader Makes Aggressive Bearish Play On Mallinckrodt

Jon Najarian saw a purchase of the Aug. 21 calls in Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL). Around 6,000 calls were bought pretty aggressively for 55 cents, said Jon Najarian.

Options traders were also buying the Sept. 48 calls in Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC). They paid around 35 cents for them. Jon Najarian said he likes the risk-reward so he followed the trade and he is going to hold it for a month.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EXC + FEYE)

Goldman Upgrades Exelon, Says It's Otherwise Cautious On Energy Group
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge; All Eyes On Jobs Report
CrowdStrike Hikes IPO Price Range
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Wendy's, Exelon And More
FireEye Analysts Cautiously Optimistic On Verodin Acquisition: 'We Continue To Wait-And-See'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Netflix, WWE And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From July 24