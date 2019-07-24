On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusual options activity in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE). He said options traders were buying the Friday expiring calls in the name. They bought over 6,000 contracts of the July 15.50 calls for 15 cents. Najarian loves the risk-reward of the trade so he decided to follow it.

Pete Najarian also noticed a call options purchase in Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL). Traders were buying the Aug. 58 calls. Around 3,500 contracts were traded for 80 cents. Najarian bought the calls and he is planning to hold the position for a week and a half.

Jon Najarian saw a purchase of the Aug. 21 calls in Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL). Around 6,000 calls were bought pretty aggressively for 55 cents, said Jon Najarian.

Options traders were also buying the Sept. 48 calls in Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC). They paid around 35 cents for them. Jon Najarian said he likes the risk-reward so he followed the trade and he is going to hold it for a month.