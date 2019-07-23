Market Overview

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In TechnipFMC And Callon Petroleum

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2019 3:47pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusual options activity in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE: FTI) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE).

He said options traders were buying the Oct. 27 calls in TechnipFMC PLC on Tuesday. He bought the calls as well and he is going to hold them for one to two months.

Najarian also likes Callon Petroleum and he bought calls in the name. He is planning to hold them for one to two months.

