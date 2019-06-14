Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Disney

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2019 9:50am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Dan Nathan said call volume in Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), on Thursday, was five times the average daily call volume. The company is going to report earnings in August and the options market is implying a move of 9 percent in either direction, said Nathan.

He added that the most active call option for the day was the June 140 call. Around 38,000 contracts were traded at an average price of $1.63. The trade breaks even at $141.63, which is already in the money.

Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Disney Streaming Service Poised For Quick Ramp, Says Bullish Morgan Stanley
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
The IMX Reaches A Six-Month High After May's Volatility
Investor Movement Index Summary: May 2019
Report: AT&T Thinks It Can Sell $17-A-Month Streaming Package
Munster Gives His Quick Take On Netflix, Livent And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Todd Gordon's Ulta Beauty Options Trade

Today's Pickup: Driverless Truck Companies Embrace The Driver