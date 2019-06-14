On CNBC's "Options Action," Dan Nathan said call volume in Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), on Thursday, was five times the average daily call volume. The company is going to report earnings in August and the options market is implying a move of 9 percent in either direction, said Nathan.

He added that the most active call option for the day was the June 140 call. Around 38,000 contracts were traded at an average price of $1.63. The trade breaks even at $141.63, which is already in the money.