Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Western Digital, EQT And SSR Mining

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said options traders bought 16,000 contracts of the January 55 calls in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) in the first half of the session on Thursday. He followed the trade and he is going to hold it for three months.

Najarian has also noticed a purchase of almost 5,000 contracts of the July 17 calls in EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT). He bought the calls and he is planning to hold them for two weeks.

Learn from Jon Najarian and other traders in person at the Benzinga Global Trading & Investing Summit June 20 in New York City!

Pete Najarian spoke about unusual activity in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM).

Options traders were buying the July 13 calls. Around 5,500 calls were traded for approximately 50 cents. Pete Najarian decided to follow the trade and he is going to be in the position for a month.