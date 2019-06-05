Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In PayPal And Molina Healthcare

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about options activity in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL). Options traders were buying the July 5, 112 strike calls in the name. He followed the trade and he is planning to hold the position for two to three weeks.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) traded around 5 percent higher on Tuesday and options traders were buying the September 150 calls. Najarian explained that they have also sold the September 160 calls. Najarian loves this trade and he is planning to hold it for two months.