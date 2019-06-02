Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's TLT Trade
Carter Worth spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about iShares Barclays 20+ Year Treasury Bond (NASDAQ: TLT). He noticed on the chart that the stock has completed its inverse head and shoulders pattern and its bullish cup and handle pattern and he expects to see a pullback.
Mike Khouw suggested a purchase of the August 130 puts for $2 as a way to make a bearish bet. The trade breaks even at $128 or 2.9 percent lower.
