Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In TJX And VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 29, 2019 3:18pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX). He said options traders were buying the June 60 calls. Najarian likes the trade and he decided to buy the calls. He is planning to hold the position for two to three weeks.

Learn from Jon Najarian and other traders in person at the Benzinga Global Trading & Investing Summit June 20 in New York City!

Pete Najarian noticed call options activity in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSE: OIH). Around 10,000 contracts of the June 14.50 calls were traded for around 15 cents. He followed the trade and he is going to hold the position for a couple of weeks.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

