On CNBC's "Options Action," Dan Nathan spoke about unusually high options activity in Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND). He said the options traders were trading the stock's momentum on Tuesday. The options volume was 1.5 times the average daily options volume.

At the open of the trading session, there was a buyer of 500 contracts of the May 93 calls for $1. The trade breaks even at $94 or 9.30 percent above the current market price.

The company is going to report earnings next week, on June 6, and the options market is implying about 16 percent move in either direction, said Nathan.

