On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM).

He noticed options traders were buying aggressively the June 157.50 calls in the first half of the session on Tuesday. Around 4,000 contracts were traded and they were paying around $5 for them. The trade breaks even at $162.50 or 3.83 percent above the current stock price. Najarian suggested it might be a good idea to turn the position in the call spread.