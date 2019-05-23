Market Overview

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In XLE And DowDuPont

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 23, 2019 2:47pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSE: XLE) and DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP).

He noticed a purchase of 50,000 contracts of the January 55 puts in Energy Select Sector SPDR and he decided to follow the trade. He is planning to hold the position until June.

Learn from Jon Najarian and other traders in person at the Benzinga Global Trading & Investing Summit June 20 in New York City!

DowDuPont dropped around 3 percent, but options traders are betting that it might bounce. They bought around 5,000 contracts of the September 32.50 calls. Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold it for a month and a half.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

