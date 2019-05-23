On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSE: XLE) and DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP).

He noticed a purchase of 50,000 contracts of the January 55 puts in Energy Select Sector SPDR and he decided to follow the trade. He is planning to hold the position until June.

DowDuPont dropped around 3 percent, but options traders are betting that it might bounce. They bought around 5,000 contracts of the September 32.50 calls. Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold it for a month and a half.