Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Scott Bauer's Bullish Foot Locker Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 23, 2019 7:27am   Comments
Share:

Scott Bauer of Prosper Trading Academy shared with the viewers of Bloomberg Markets his bullish options trade in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL). He thinks it's trading at a major support level and he wants to open a long position ahead of Friday morning earnings report.

Bauer wants to buy the May 56/60 call spread for $1.25. The trade breaks even at $57.25 or 5.63 percent above the current stock price. If the stock trades to $60 or higher at the May expiration, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $2.75.

Posted-In: Bloomberg Markets Scott BauerOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FL)

Step Aside, China: Earnings Dominate, With Target Impressing But Lowe's, Nordstrom Not
Intel, Other Chipmakers, Under Pressure Amid Huawei Fallout
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 17, 2019
Cowen: Sneaker Popularity, Resale Market Are Encouraging Signs For Brands
Foot Locker Bucking The Trend Following Bullish Option Trade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In American Airlines