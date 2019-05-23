Scott Bauer of Prosper Trading Academy shared with the viewers of Bloomberg Markets his bullish options trade in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL). He thinks it's trading at a major support level and he wants to open a long position ahead of Friday morning earnings report.

Bauer wants to buy the May 56/60 call spread for $1.25. The trade breaks even at $57.25 or 5.63 percent above the current stock price. If the stock trades to $60 or higher at the May expiration, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $2.75.