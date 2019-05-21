Market Overview

Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In T-Mobile

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2019 7:27am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Dan Nathan spoke about unusually high options activity in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS). There are some uncertainties about the T-Mobile-Sprint (NYSE: S) deal and options traders are trying to position themselves, explained Nathan.

See Also: Conflicting Signals On Sprint, T-Mobile Merger: FCC Up, But DOJ Reportedly Still Down On Deal

Put options outnumbered call options 2 to 1 on Monday and when the stock was trading at $80, a trader bought 1,000 contracts of the June 77 puts for $1.68. The trade breaks even at $75.32 or 3.79 percent below the current stock price. Nathan believes the trade could be a hedge.

Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Options ActionOptions Markets Media

