On CNBC's "Options Action," Dan Nathan spoke about unusually high options activity in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS). There are some uncertainties about the T-Mobile-Sprint (NYSE: S) deal and options traders are trying to position themselves, explained Nathan.

Put options outnumbered call options 2 to 1 on Monday and when the stock was trading at $80, a trader bought 1,000 contracts of the June 77 puts for $1.68. The trade breaks even at $75.32 or 3.79 percent below the current stock price. Nathan believes the trade could be a hedge.