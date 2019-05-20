On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH).

See Also: Large Option Trader Selling The Beazer Homes Rally

He said= somebody bought 10,500 contracts of the Nov. 11 calls for around $1. The trade breaks even at $12 or 19.52 percent above the current stock price. Instead of buying calls, Najarian decided to buy the stock and use the call options with inflated implied volatility to sell them against the long stock position.