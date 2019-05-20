Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Beazer Homes

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2019 7:22pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH).

See Also: Large Option Trader Selling The Beazer Homes Rally

He said= somebody bought 10,500 contracts of the Nov. 11 calls for around $1. The trade breaks even at $12 or 19.52 percent above the current stock price. Instead of buying calls, Najarian decided to buy the stock and use the call options with inflated implied volatility to sell them against the long stock position.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BZH)

Large Option Trader Selling The Beazer Homes Rally
80 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Boeing, Goldman Sachs And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 21

Teamsters Oppose Under-21 CDL Pilot Proposal