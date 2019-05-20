Market Overview

Dan Nathan's Bullish Ford Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2019 7:56am   Comments
Dan Nathan spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about a bullish options trade in Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).

He is looking for the next catalyst that could push the stock higher and he thinks that G20 meeting in June in Japan could be it. Nathan believes the market could build some positive sentiment on the potential trade deal and the stock like Ford could really benefit.

To make a bullish bet, Nathan wants to buy the June 10.50 call for 30 cents. The trade breaks even at $10.80 or 4.96 percent above the current stock price. He sees the trade as a dollar cheap and volatility cheap way to play for a continued momentum to the upside.

Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Ford G20 Summit Options ActionOptions Markets Media

