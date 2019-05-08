Kevin Kelly's Equinix Options Trade

Kevin Kelly of Benchmark Investments suggested on Bloomberg Markets that traders should consider a bullish options trade in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ: EQIX). He sees it as a defensive play because companies have to build out their data center exposure if they want to do well in the future.

Kelly wants to buy the stock and sell the September 500 call for $14. With the sale of the call option, he limits his selling price at $514, but in case of a decline, he has approximately a 3 percent downside protection.