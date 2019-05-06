Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In ASHR, QQQ And Nike

Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about stocks with unusually high options activity in the first half of the trading session on Monday.

He noticed options traders were buying the June 29 calls in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSE: ASHR). Around 2,500 contracts were traded early in the session and traders were paying around 60 cents for them. The trade breaks even at $29.60.

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) was also pretty active. Around 20,000 contracts of the May 190 calls were traded for $1.70 in the first half, which sets the breakeven for the trade at $191.70.

Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) was trading sharply lower early in the session, but options traders were aggressively buying the May 84 calls, said Najarian.