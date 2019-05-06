Market Overview

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In ASHR, QQQ And Nike

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2019 3:07pm   Comments
Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about stocks with unusually high options activity in the first half of the trading session on Monday.

He noticed options traders were buying the June 29 calls in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSE: ASHR). Around 2,500 contracts were traded early in the session and traders were paying around 60 cents for them. The trade breaks even at $29.60.

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) was also pretty active. Around 20,000 contracts of the May 190 calls were traded for $1.70 in the first half, which sets the breakeven for the trade at $191.70.

Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) was trading sharply lower early in the session, but options traders were aggressively buying the May 84 calls, said Najarian.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete Najarian

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Axsome Shares Rally After FDA OKs Expedited Regulatory Filings For Depression Drug