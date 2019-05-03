Market Overview

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In CVS Health And Yandex

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2019 8:00am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about stocks with unusally high options activity.

He said somebody sold the June 52.50 puts in CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) for about 90 cents. Najarian decided to follow the trade and sell puts in the name.

Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) options were also active. Around 6,000 contracts of the August 38 calls were traded in the first half of the trading session. Najarian also bought these calls and he is planning to hold the position for approximately a month and a half.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

