On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), which saw two times its average daily options volume on Tuesday. It was the second most active single stock option.

The most active option in the name was the June 9 put. Over 36,000 contracts were traded, which includes a purchase of 33,600 contracts for 19 cents, explained Khouw. The breakeven for the trade is at $8.81 or 13.37 percent below the closing price on Tuesday.