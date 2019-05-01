Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In General Electric

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 01, 2019 6:50am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), which saw two times its average daily options volume on Tuesday. It was the second most active single stock option.

The most active option in the name was the June 9 put. Over 36,000 contracts were traded, which includes a purchase of 33,600 contracts for 19 cents, explained Khouw. The breakeven for the trade is at $8.81 or 13.37 percent below the closing price on Tuesday.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE)

68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Analyst: GE Earnings Aren't As Great As They Seem
Alphabet Revenue Disappoints Ahead Of Apple Earnings After The Bell
30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Earnings, Fed Meeting
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday