Matt Shapiro's Lyft Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2019 7:51am   Comments
Matt Shapiro of MWS Capital spoke on Bloomberg Markets about an options strategy in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT).

The company is going to report earnings in May and Shapiro wants to sell the May 55 put for a credit of $3.30. The trade starts to lose money at $51.70 or 8.24 percent below the closing price on Thursday. If the stock stays above $55 at the May expiration, Shapiro is going to collect the premium.

Posted-In: Bloomberg Markets Matt Shapiro MWS Capital

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

