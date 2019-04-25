Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY).

He noticed options traders were buying the May 28 calls in Marvell. Around 20,000 contracts were purchased during the first half of the session on Thursday and Najarian decided to follow the trade.

In Occidental Petroleum, traders were buying the June 65 calls and the June 70 calls. Najarian owns calls in the name and he is planning to hold them for a month.