On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss said he likes Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX). He bought some on Tuesday. He believes its drug for epilepsy still works and he expects the stock to recover.

Jon Najarian thinks Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) is cheap at its current price level. He added that the company has an antitrust complaint against Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which will have an impact on the stock.

Pete Najarian advised a viewer to roll up call options in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL). He would choose the 26.50 strike, because he noticed some activity in that strike. He owns the calls in the name.