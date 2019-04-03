Todd Gordon's Bullish Lockheed Martin Options Trade
On CNBC's "Trading Nation", Todd Gordon suggested that traders should consider a bullish options strategy in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT).
He noticed on its chart a bullish technical pattern, called a bull flag and he wants to use options to make a bullish bet. Gordon wants to buy the May 320/330 call spread for $1.78. The trade breaks even at $321.78 and it can make a maximal profit of $8.22. If the premium drops 50 percent, Gordon is going to activate a stop loss and close the trade.
