Todd Gordon's Bullish Lockheed Martin Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 03, 2019 7:36am   Comments
On CNBC's "Trading Nation", Todd Gordon suggested that traders should consider a bullish options strategy in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT).

He noticed on its chart a bullish technical pattern, called a bull flag and he wants to use options to make a bullish bet. Gordon wants to buy the May 320/330 call spread for $1.78. The trade breaks even at $321.78 and it can make a maximal profit of $8.22. If the premium drops 50 percent, Gordon is going to activate a stop loss and close the trade.

Posted-In: CNBC Todd Gordon Trading NationOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

